Elkann Orders Ferrari Truce After Hamilton-Leclerc Clash?

John Elkann is done watching from the boardroom. With Ferrari's championship drought dragging into its third decade and Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc now trading blows instead of points, the chairman has reportedly told team boss Frederic Vasseur to get his drivers back in line - before the in-house rivalry costs Maranello even more than pride.

Why Did John Elkann Step Into the Hamilton-Leclerc Row?

Ferrari chairman John Elkann reportedly intervened directly in the growing tensions between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as former drivers and insiders continue to question the situation at Maranello.

According to autoracer.it, Elkann personally instructed team boss Frederic Vasseur to remind the drivers that Ferrari must come first, following their controversial clash in Mexico.

The team's senior management was reportedly unhappy with the public fallout and the damage being done to Ferrari's image.

Does Ferrari's Problem Run Deeper Than Hamilton vs Leclerc?

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa believes the problems run much deeper than the rivalry.

"Something's still missing, and it's been missing for many years now," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's hard to imagine that 20 years have passed," he added, referring to Ferrari's last world titles in 2007 and 2008.

"Something's missing to get back to having the fastest car and the most efficient team possible."

Massa believes Hamilton and Leclerc should be allowed to race freely unless Ferrari is fighting for a championship.

Has Hamilton's Outspokenness Gone Too Far at Ferrari?

Former Ferrari engineer Luigi Mazzola, however, was more critical of Hamilton's increasingly outspoken behaviour.

"Arrogance never pays, even when it comes from a world champion like him," he told fanpage.it.

"Hats off to him for what he's accomplished in his career, but right now he's taking certain positions both on and off the track."

Mazzola also insisted that Vasseur must establish clear boundaries.

"Ferrari is more important than the two drivers," he said.

"He has to enforce certain rules, and if someone doesn't respect them, there must be consequences."

Can Leclerc and Hamilton Even Compete With Antonelli and Verstappen in 2027?

Meanwhile, Ralf Schumacher doubts either Ferrari driver can challenge Kimi Antonelli or Max Verstappen next year.

"I think Ferrari knows they would have won a few more races this year if they had Kimi Antonelli or Max Verstappen in the car," he told Sky Deutschland.

Schumacher believes the lack of a clear number 1 will continue to trouble Ferrari.

"Kimi Antonelli will be running circles around Leclerc and Hamilton, that's just a given, and Max Verstappen probably will too," he predicted.

Fast Facts: Ferrari's Hamilton-Leclerc Row Trigger Hamilton-Leclerc clash in Mexico Who intervened Chairman John Elkann, via Vasseur Massa's view Problem predates this rivalry Mazzola's view Hamilton's "arrogance" criticised Last Ferrari titles 2007 (drivers'), 2008 (constructors')

Related: Massa tells Ferrari to leave Hamilton and Leclerc alone now

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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