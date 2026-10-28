 Skip to main content
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Eight F1 Teams Hand Rookies FP1 Seats in Mexico

  PREV 
| NEXT  
Eight F1 Teams Hand Rookies FP1 Seats in Mexico
Leopold 1 min read
Share
1

A dusty track on Friday morning is a problem for the regulars. For the rookies, it is an opportunity.

Mexico's unusually slippery Friday track conditions are once again making the Mexico City Grand Prix a favourite place for Formula 1 teams to complete their mandatory rookie practice running.

At least eight teams are planning young-driver appearances in FP1, with Red Bull also expected to put Ayumu Iwasa in Max Verstappen's car.

Which rookies are driving in FP1 in Mexico?

McLaren will run Leonardo Fornaroli, Mercedes Frederik Vesti, Aston Martin Jak Crawford, Alpine Gabriele Mini, Audi Freddie Slater and Williams Luke Browning.

Herta closes in on his super licence

Cadillac will run Colton Herta, who should then qualify for his super licence.

Why do F1 teams run rookies in Mexico?

The attraction of Mexico is simple: teams lose relatively little by sidelining a regular driver.

Mercedes engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained last year: "The track is always low grip to start Friday practice here, which explains why nine of the 10 teams opted to run a young driver in the first session."

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord made the same point.

"The circuit is very, very dusty in Mexico traditionally, so it's not a super useful FP1 for learning for the rest of the weekend," he said.

Why the late-season timing suits the teams

That makes Mexico particularly useful late in the season, when teams still need to complete their mandatory rookie outings but have fewer major upgrades left to evaluate.

Fast Facts: Mexico FP1 rookies
Teams with rookiesAt least eight
SessionFP1
Red BullAyumu Iwasa
CadillacColton Herta
Why MexicoLow-grip, dusty track

Related: Cadillac Questions Bottas' Pace as Herta Eyes 2027 F1 Seat

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

One F1 fan comment on “Eight F1 Teams Hand Rookies FP1 Seats in Mexico

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    All permanent circuits with three FPs are equally good for the purpose, even in the early-season phase, & especially under stable regs.

    Herta should indeed finally reach super license eligibility, assuming he completes at least 100 kms.

💬 Join the conversation — see the latest comments from F1 fans →

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

 2
 1

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast