Eight F1 Teams Hand Rookies FP1 Seats in Mexico

A dusty track on Friday morning is a problem for the regulars. For the rookies, it is an opportunity.

Mexico's unusually slippery Friday track conditions are once again making the Mexico City Grand Prix a favourite place for Formula 1 teams to complete their mandatory rookie practice running.

At least eight teams are planning young-driver appearances in FP1, with Red Bull also expected to put Ayumu Iwasa in Max Verstappen's car.

Which rookies are driving in FP1 in Mexico?

McLaren will run Leonardo Fornaroli, Mercedes Frederik Vesti, Aston Martin Jak Crawford, Alpine Gabriele Mini, Audi Freddie Slater and Williams Luke Browning.

Herta closes in on his super licence

Cadillac will run Colton Herta, who should then qualify for his super licence.

Why do F1 teams run rookies in Mexico?

The attraction of Mexico is simple: teams lose relatively little by sidelining a regular driver.

Mercedes engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained last year: "The track is always low grip to start Friday practice here, which explains why nine of the 10 teams opted to run a young driver in the first session."

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord made the same point.

"The circuit is very, very dusty in Mexico traditionally, so it's not a super useful FP1 for learning for the rest of the weekend," he said.

Why the late-season timing suits the teams

That makes Mexico particularly useful late in the season, when teams still need to complete their mandatory rookie outings but have fewer major upgrades left to evaluate.

Fast Facts: Mexico FP1 rookies Teams with rookies At least eight Session FP1 Red Bull Ayumu Iwasa Cadillac Colton Herta Why Mexico Low-grip, dusty track

Related: Cadillac Questions Bottas' Pace as Herta Eyes 2027 F1 Seat

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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