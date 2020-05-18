Ecclestone wants to leave Brazil

Bernie Ecclestone has decided to leave Brazil and return to Europe, according to Germany's Bild newspaper.

For the duration of the pandemic so far, the former F1 supremo has been at his wife Fabiana's coffee plantation and farm in Brazil.

But Ecclestone, 89, says Fabiana's pregnancy means they now want to go to Switzerland.

"We also have very good private clinics in Brazil, but the concerns about getting the virus are greater here than in Switzerland. So we are flying back to Europe for safety reasons," he said.





"We will stay in Switzerland for a while and see how the border openings continue. So far, the pregnancy has been uncomplicated and everyone is healthy," Ecclestone added.

