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Ecclestone Tips Verstappen to Finish Second Behind Antonelli

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Ecclestone Tips Verstappen to Finish Second Behind Antonelli
Leopold 1 min read
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Four drivers are split by nine points in the fight for second. Bernie Ecclestone has already picked his man.

Bernie Ecclestone expects Max Verstappen to win the increasingly tight battle for second place behind Kimi Antonelli in the 2026 world championship.

Who is fighting for second in the 2026 F1 standings?

George Russell currently holds second in the 2026 F1 standings with 242 points, just one ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen is on 236 and Charles Leclerc on 233.

What did Ecclestone predict for Verstappen?

Ecclestone, who turned 96 on Wednesday, told Blick newspaper he expects Verstappen to finish ahead of them.

"Max will finish second in the World Championship," the former F1 supremo said.

Ecclestone already looks ahead to 2027

Ecclestone, though, is already looking beyond that battle to a possible Verstappen versus Antonelli showdown next year.

"Fans can already look forward to 2027 when the impeccable and super-fast sportsman Antonelli competes against Verstappen," he said.

But he added one condition.

"Max will need a car that works from the very first race. Not like this season!"

Why this matters

With Antonelli close to wrapping up the title, second place is the championship's live battle. Only nine points cover four drivers heading into Mexico, so Ecclestone's tip is far from a safe bet.

Fast Facts: Fight for second
2ndRussell, 242 pts
3rdHamilton, 241 pts
4thVerstappen, 236 pts
5thLeclerc, 233 pts
Ecclestone's tipVerstappen

Related: Verstappen Tops Ecclestone's Greatest F1 Drivers List, Hamilton Excluded

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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2 F1 Fan comments on “Ecclestone Tips Verstappen to Finish Second Behind Antonelli

  1. Shroppyfly

    Max is being very reliable in his say, last 6 results , he usually has a strong end to the season, i too tip him to finish 2nd,2nd,3rd have faltered and show no signs of posing a threat to him, plus Max is happy at Rb , Charlie and George have eyes elsewhere

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