Bernie Ecclestone has never been shy, but his verdict on Ferrari is brutal: a title that got away, a boss out of his depth and a line-up that needs a clear number one.

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has launched a scathing attack on Ferrari, declaring that Frederic Vasseur is overwhelmed by his job and Lewis Hamilton should consider retirement.

Speaking to RTL and Sky Deutschland, the 96-year-old insisted Ferrari had squandered an opportunity to win the 2026 world championship.

"Ferrari should have won the World Championship this year. They had the best car. So many different things went wrong," Ecclestone said.

He was particularly critical of Vasseur's leadership.

"To be honest, he's a nice person, but simply overwhelmed by the task of running a team like Ferrari."

"Ferrari needs a very, very, very strong person who thinks about Ferrari from the moment they wake up until they go to sleep."

Ecclestone, a regular critic of the seven time world champion, was equally dismissive of Hamilton.

"When he gets into the car to start a race, he's already whining and complaining about something before the first corner - no matter what it is," said the Briton.

"He's getting to the age where he has to think about retiring."

Ecclestone wants a clear Ferrari number one

He believes Ferrari should also abandon the idea of treating Hamilton and Charles Leclerc equally.

"Ferrari needs a clear number 1. It is much better to have a true number 1 and a very competent number two driver who doesn't try to be number 1."

Asked whether former Red Bull boss Christian Horner could replace Vasseur, Ecclestone was more positive.

"He has certainly proven that he can do the job," he said.

"Ferrari is Ferrari. You have to speak a special language there. If he spoke that language, he could certainly take on the job."

Ecclestone also praised newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli, although he warned that defending a title "is not easy".

But he still considers Max Verstappen the outstanding driver on the grid.

"Max Verstappen is the best Formula 1 driver. He is so much better than everyone else. Not just a little bit better - he is much, much better," said Ecclestone.

As for his own longevity, Ecclestone insisted he has no intention of slowing down.

"You should just keep working as long as you can and not think about whether you're 90 or 96. I never think about being old."

Related: Vasseur admits Hamilton-Leclerc pairing is now his toughest test

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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