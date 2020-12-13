Ecclestone says problem at Ferrari is the Italians

Dec.13 - Bernie Ecclestone says the problem with the struggling Ferrari team at the moment "is the Italians".

The Maranello team has notably struggled in 2020, and now at the last race of the season boss Mattia Binotto has returned to Italy feeling unwell at the very same time that president Louis Camilleri has suddenly resigned.

"No offense, but I have always believe that the problem is the Italians," former F1 chief executive Ecclestone told La Stampa newspaper.

"They all want to lead and they all have their own ideas. I'm not saying they can't be there, but they must also draw in the Germans, the French, the English - people who think differently," the 90-year-old added.

Ecclestone said it reminds him of 1993, when he had to convince Ferrari to take on Frenchman Jean Todt - who went on to lead the team through the ultra-successful Michael Schumacher era.

"What happened with Jean Todt was emblematic," he said. "The Italians did not want him. I convinced them to take him, and then things went the right way.

"Binotto on the other hand in a very uncomfortable position," Ecclestone explained. "I don't know if he ever really wanted to be team principal. He is an engineer and has always dealt with technical matters.

"What is needed in Maranello is a good manager who puts the right people in the right places. Three years ago I thought that Flavio (Briatore) would be the ideal man - he has good ideas, he knows how to choose people and he is not a politician.

"But today, he is too busy with his companies," Ecclestone said.

Check out more items on this website about: