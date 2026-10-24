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Verstappen Tops Ecclestone's Greatest F1 Drivers List, Hamilton Excluded

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Verstappen Tops Ecclestone's Greatest F1 Drivers List, Hamilton Excluded
Leopold 1 min read
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Bernie Ecclestone has reportedly revised his personal ranking of Formula 1's greatest ever drivers, placing Max Verstappen above Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

Ecclestone Reportedly Names Verstappen F1's Greatest Ever Driver

German journalist Ralf Bach said on f1-insider.com that he spoke with the former F1 supremo last week and that Ecclestone now wants to expand his previous top five into a top six.

Bach recalled that Ecclestone had previously ranked Jochen Rindt fifth, Niki Lauda fourth, Schumacher third, Senna second and Prost first.

That list notably excluded Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen.

Verstappen Moves Ahead of Prost, Senna and Schumacher

But Bach says Ecclestone has now changed his mind about Verstappen.

"He told me he wants to correct that (list)," Bach said.

"He wants to make it six drivers instead of five, and put Max Verstappen right at the very top. I think that says everything."

Hamilton Still Excluded From Ecclestone's All-Time F1 Ranking

Hamilton, despite his record-equalling seven world championships, would still remain outside Ecclestone's personal list.

The interviewer responded: "Coming from someone who has lived through every generation of Formula 1, a man who's almost 100 years old, that really does say everything."

Related: Who Is the Best F1 Driver of All Time?

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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