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Ecclestone predicts Antonelli will eventually move to Ferrari

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Ecclestone predicts Antonelli will eventually move to Ferrari
Leopold 1 min read
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Bernie Ecclestone is convinced Kimi Antonelli will join Ferrari out of love for Italy, but Hans-Joachim Stuck says the new champion should stay put at Mercedes.

Bernie Ecclestone believes newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli will eventually leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

Speaking to f1-insider.com, the former Formula 1 supremo - at Interlagos this weekend at the age of 96 - said Ferrari would have little choice if it wants to return to winning drivers' championships.

"Ferrari has no choice, it must take him," he said.

"Kimi's heart beats for Italy and if he continues to win, and I am convinced he will, he will move to Ferrari out of love for his country."

Ecclestone also compared Antonelli directly with Max Verstappen.

"I think he will become another Max," said the Briton.

"He wants to win and will win at all costs. He's like Verstappen in the sense that he gets in the car with only one thought in mind - to win."

Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck, speaking to Eurosport Deutschland, agreed that Antonelli would be an enormous coup for Ferrari.

But he believes a move should not happen yet.

"If I were in Antonelli's shoes, I wouldn't make the switch for now," said the 75-year-old.

"At Mercedes, with Toto Wolff as his boss, he has a foundation he won't find anywhere else. Kimi couldn't have it better."

Stuck said Antonelli would "probably struggle" at Ferrari because the Scuderia is currently not as well positioned as Mercedes.

"I would advise him to stay with Mercedes for at least the next two seasons."

Antonelli's future: Ferrari or Mercedes?
StatusNewly crowned world champion
Current teamMercedes
Ecclestone's viewFerrari must take him
Stuck's adviceStay at least two seasons
Ecclestone's age96

Related: Ferrari dreams of Antonelli after his first title

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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