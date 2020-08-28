Ecclestone may be involved in Williams buyout

Aug.28 - A Formula 1 journalist is wondering if Bernie Ecclestone is involved in the Williams buyout.

Earlier in 2020, when the struggling British team announced it was for sale, the former F1 supremo said Williams would be "a great loss" to the sport.

"I am looking around to find people who could and might be involved," Ecclestone said.

And so it is fascinating that while Williams' new owner is the New York-based investment company Dorilton Capital, Ilta Sanomat journalist Janne Aittoniemi has spotted a crucial detail when digging a little deeper.





He says the team has in fact been bought by a Dorilton subsidiary called BCE Limited. BCE is 89-year-old Ecclestone's full initials - Bernard Charles Ecclestone.

"It's hard to find information about the mysterious BCE Limited," Aittoniemi admitted.

Another rumour is that the buyout could result in a change of leadership at Williams - notably the departure of team boss Claire Williams.

Ecclestone had said in June: "Frank was hands-on in the way he managed the team. Unfortunately, the current management do not have the same status as Frank. He could get things done."

When asked at Spa about Claire Williams' future, team driver George Russell said: "You know, I haven't thought about it.

"But the Williams family occupies an important place in the history of Formula 1. I am sure that Frank would not have sold the team if he was not sure that this option gave it the best possible future."

As for what management changes might be needed, Russell added: "The task of the driver is to drive, so I'll leave those questions to the people who can answer it properly."

