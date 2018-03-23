F1 News

Ecclestone: F1 cars 'too safe'

Mar.23 - F1 has become too safe, according to the sport's ousted supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

The 87-year-old told the Belgian newspaper Le Soir that top drivers Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel don't mind taking risks.

"I spoke with them and I don't think the concept of risk is alien to them, as Sebastian has children," Ecclestone said.

"But they both said that they were always attracted to an element of risk in racing -- that the driver is capable of more than an ordinary person," he added.

"When an acrobat walks along a tightrope, they are admired because they risk their lives. But if the rope is a metre from the ground, no one pays attention.

"Today's cars are too safe," Ecclestone said. "Safety is very good, don't get me wrong. But this Halo!

"Also, too many people are sure that Hamilton will win the title again. And if the public does not doubt his victory, then why would they buy a ticket?" he added.

