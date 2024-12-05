Dutch GP Organisers Confirm 2026 Will Be Final Zandvoort Race

Dec.5 - The Dutch F1 GP organiser admits it was the popular Zandvoort event's decision to step away from Formula 1 after 2026.

Echoing F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's sentiments in the official statement, circuit boss Robert van Overdijk admitted to the broadcaster NOS that there were "several options on the table".

"We could have rotated with other circuits, and there were also possibilities to continue annually," he said. "We made a lot of considerations, and this is the outcome. Ultimately, it is our choice.

"Those in Formula 1 may be surprised, but they certainly respect and understand us. They know how we have to work."

Indeed, as the Dutch F1 GP is not supported financially by local or federal governments, the private organiser takes the full financial risk each race.

And if Max Verstappen decides to retire after 2026, the grandstands may well no longer be easy to fill. "Three days in a row of sold-out tickets is essential for us to be profitable," van Overdijk confirmed. "It's a thin line.

"A one-off dip is not so bad, but we cannot structurally afford to attract fewer visitors. Max has four world titles now and he has also won three times at Zandvoort. So it suits us to stop at the peak.

"We are not going to wait until the interest decreases and then pull the plug. We are not going to make ourselves completely dependent on what Max is going to do.

"It could also go another way, of course," van Overdijk continued. "Maybe he will drive for another team in 2026. Well, then it will be a very special final edition."

He said he isn't sure what F1's next move will be, but he can imagine a state-funded race like the ones in Qatar or Saudi Arabia will fill the gap.

"Of course we can see that happening," said the Dutchman. "The world of Formula 1 has changed."

Van Overdijk also denied that so publicly admitting that 2026 is definitely the final race date is not a ploy to attract government backing at the eleventh hour.

"No, we are not looking for crowd funding or any other suggestions that may now come along. We are definitely stopping," he said.

Responding to the news that 2026 will be the Red Bull driver's last home GP for now, Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen commented: "We are proud that Formula 1 found its way to Zandvoort, partly because of Max.

"It is well known that Zandvoort has a different financial model than many other races on the calendar," he added. "They have to make ends meet and they entered into this without government support.

"In many other countries they think Formula 1 races are good for the economy, hence the government support they receive there. But we are now looking forward to two more great races in the Netherlands."

