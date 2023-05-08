Drivers demand respect after being subjected to lengthy pre-race show
May 8 - George Russell, Lando Norris and other top Formula 1 drivers have hit out at the pre-race proceedings before Sunday's Miami GP.
As A-list celebrities flocked to the event surrounding the Hard Rock Stadium, they and the global television audience were subjected to spectacular pre-race festivities featuring Will.I.Am as well as LL Cool J's unique driver introductions.
It was possible after the FIA tweaked the rules to allow the "usual procedure before a world championship race" to be adapted for various races.
"It was a hot topic at the drivers' briefing," said Grand Prix Drivers' Association director George Russell.
"We knew what we were getting into, but I guess that's the US way of doing it. But I'm here to race - I'm not here for a show.
"But I guess I don't have a choice," the Mercedes driver added.
Russell's biggest gripe is that he and the other drivers were forced to "stand in the blazing sun" in full overalls for 30 minutes, waiting for the festivities to involve them.
"I don't know of any other sport where an athlete has to go through something like that with the cameras on his face just before the action," said the Briton.
"Honestly, I don't want to see it every weekend. But I hear that this is how it will be at other big races in the future."
McLaren driver Lando Norris agreed: "None of the drivers like it.
"It's just - we do a lot of things. As drivers we all just want to sit down and focus on what we need to focus on and not do so much TV and everything.
"You can't just keep putting things in and making us do more and more, you know. There's not one other sport where you do this," he added. "We do so much already."
World champion Max Verstappen, meanwhile, said the extent to Sunday's proceedings was "not necessary".
"Of course I understand the entertainment value," said the Dutchman. "But I just hope we don't have to do that every single time, because it's a very long season."
His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez added: "I think it's nice to do it once for the crowd, but we also have to be very respectful of the drivers.
"We need our own time to get ready just minutes before the race start."
Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, said making a big pre-race fuss in Miami but not elsewhere is also unfair because "I don't think Miami fans are better than Italian fans or Spanish fans or in Mexico or in Japan".
I don’t blame them. I know Liberty Media is trying to hype the sport in the US but this was over the top. More like a circus. Unfortunately, these antics in Miami may pale in comparison to Las Vegas. Nobody wants to look like a trained seal act.
I actually missed this bit, time for 20 drivers to say NO for once...
I was just thinking about Kimi. He wouldn't have participated in this saga, he would have been having a sh_t!
Kimi didn't suffer all this type of BS! Love him! He is a legend.
At least better than the 2017 US GP introduction format, although any such introductions are only fitting for US races.
All that was missing was Ron DeSantis riding in on a Harley in white skinny pants & an island shirt singing Born In The USA. We Americans are so disgusting, and so much fun to laugh at. We are the absolute champions of "if ya' got it, flaunt it". LOLOL
I can't wait for the Lost Wages race where Liberty is in full control!!!
I’m an American as well, I think this was way too much, but, blasting Americans in general is a bit unnecessary. By in large, we do like to have a good time and yes we flaunt it sometimes but ease up a bit. That just makes us different from the rest of the world and that isn’t a bad thing. Your remarks about DeSantis was unnecessary. This is a sports forum not a political one. Hamilton is bad enough, please.he is enough!
Ouch. Did I find a soft spot, Susan? My sarcasm relates to what Liberty is doing to our sport. I didn't mention that the organizers put several inches of real water in the 'marina' this year. Next year they are going to have RCR cigarette boat model races with the models painted in team colors and the drivers at the controls.
C'mon, Susan, laugh a bit. We 'muricans are a funny lot. I do admit that comparing me to the knight was an excellent rejoinder. :):):)
And Ror, youd look better in a skirt than him...great hips lol
I do have the legs to pull it off. Sir Jackie and me, two peas in a pod...both dotards with no inhibitions. Before we suffer more of Susan's wrath, this article is about 'respect' and so we are still on topic.
There is certainly not a lot to opine about the race. My guess, more of the same to come. For now, RB rules.
I apologize, a little sensitive about America bashing these days. Please be kind when the race is in Las Vegas. Miami will seem subdued in comparison. Sometimes we earn the title “Ugly America”, Las Vegas will prove it!
Yeah, but it will be a hoot! I can't wait. Listening to these gazillionaire F1 pansy bottom drivers whine is a bit tiresome. Did any of them see the punch-up (or slap-up) following the BASHCAR race yesterday? It's the show, kids. Not many racing purists left in the fanbase.
BTW, Susan, I love my country. I just happen to also love the discipline of Euro/Brit racing.
Between you and me, I love the European grids. Beautiful scenery and historical tracks. COTA. Is a well laid it track, been there a couple of times, not much on scenery, though.
Spot on re COTA. Best Tilke design ever. Still not the same as standing at the bottom of Eau Rouge four decades ago, smelling the mountain air knowing that I was lucky enough to be at the best race track in the world. Nirvana.
I record the races so I can FF through the BS. Honestly, think about the people who dream all this sh_t up. What are they high on? I found it crass and tacky - especially the drivers' intro. My reaction was along the lines of "OHMYGAWD - you are kidding!" The highly concentrated hyperbole was undiluted with any form of common sense right up to when the lights went out.
Not a bad race, in the end. And dear old Lucille bringing up the rear in what was it, 8th? Great stuff.
I must say as Dutchman, I liked the introduction. Esspecially to give less famous drivers more spotlight.
I do understand its very bad timing to do it right before the start. So do it instead of the parade lap and not both.
thats fair enough, swop an instead, it doesn't always have to be more to be better as Ror says
King George is mistaken. He said "But I'm here to race - I'm not here for a show.", however, the reality is that Liberty are intent on making it a show rather than a race to display driving skills! I mean, here we are at the place where Tinsell Town reigns supreme, and with Liberty running it, there will always be the show! It's a bit like Monaco, where all the would-be-if-they-could-be's and pretenders turn up in case they can be "seen"! Nothing to do with motor racing and it doesn't benefit motor racing. It's all about self interest!
To be honest, due to the huge time gap I watch the race some hours later, which gives me the advantage of being able to skip through all the nonsense that is not race related!
the Im here to race message , was more for Lucy and Christian id say, lets be honest hes the team leader at Merc now, The Dame in her silly multicoloured trs, is more the team clown
F1 is a business. The business model is to provide an entertainment product that people attend, and, watch on television. Any distinction between "racer" and "entertainer" is false. People might notice how the average appearance of a race driver tends to exceed the average. Racers who are photogenic attract sponsors at a greater rate than ugly ones. That is how the business model works. F1 drivers are simply not in any position to be moralistic about the show in Miami.
Exactly - and I think that's why the drivers want some 'respect'. The driver's parade sitting on the folded-up convertible tops is a better means to intro the drivers.
Have you ever watched a cattle auction? Well, it's pretty much the same as the drivers intro - less the Rap singer and Cheer-Leaders.
The drivers are viewed as "assets" by the Teams, Sponsors and Liberty Media. Which is demeaning at best.
Each of the drivers has a back-story, has a life outside of the sport. And if they spend their gazillion's on gas-powered turtleneck pull-overs, well I'm just fine with that.
Switch off it’s not compulsory unless you are a Red Bull fan. And RoR if you’e Going to wear a skirt please shave your legs. Drag racing here we come.
Ps. Shame you yanks can’t get a few tips from our king who put on the greatest show on earth on Saturday and it was free! You still have a lot of catching up to do.🤣🇬🇧
Pps I’m sure I saw a MB badge on the royal carriage.
Sorry for those that don’t know the royal carriage has a terrible sick making ride like a MB f1car.
Well, out here in the Provinces, King Chuck III as a charlatan. His ghastly wife "Queen Consort" has paid millions to have her image rehabilitated in the press. Meanwhile, no-one here blithely forgets how Chuck had his first wife, Dianna, assassinated because she was carrying her "not-quite-British" boyfriends baby.
And how exactly did he earn ALL those military honours when he never served in a combat zone - unlike Harry - who was treated as a pariah.
Nah - I think the 'Monarchy' is facing extinction. In this new 'woke' world we live in, I'm surprised he's lasted this long.
Ermmm, Something upset there old boy lol, if its any comfort I didn't watch any of it , I can think of better ways to blow £100M, like paying Camilla another 2yrs Merc money
Your’e right of course, never known a Can to be wrong yet! but before we get rid of the monarchy let’s ponder what Putin thought when he got home from his military parade of half a dozen ww2 lorries and turned on the telly to watch the coronation in a piddling little country that would be lost in Florida. Spitting image would have had a field day with the entire weekend.
Every driver i have ever worked with had his own method of preparing himself for the race, for most this was quiet time or talking strategy with mechanics etc. This whole circus act was cringeworthy, drivers have every right to be livid. To climb into a race car and drive it at speeds up to 200MPH + requires concentration and being in the right frame of mind.
George, you all have a choice
Totally agree. Let the fans have a good time without interrupting the drivers. Silly and unnecessary.
Everyone here has expressed their disdain for the nonsense that was used to introduce the drivers. Even the drivers have shown their disapproval for this debacle.
However, whilst we all say how underwhelmed we are by the false show that has been created in USA, will it make any difference to the Hollywood directors running the "show". I think they will turn a deaf ear to all any derogatory opinions that don't concur with theirs! In the USA F1 is a Hollywood show!
Quite right Fran, FI is the latest iteration of Dynasty combined with reality tv and talent shows and the drivers have become very highly paid actors. Sport is nonexistent.