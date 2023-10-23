Drama Unfolds: Leclerc and Hamilton Disqualified in Shocking F1 Upset

Oct.23 - In a dramatic twist to what has already been a high-tension race weekend, both Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's Lewis Hamilton have been disqualified from the race results due to technical infringements.

The FIA Stewards have declared that both cars' rear skids were outside the permissible thresholds, as per Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.

Ferrari's Side of the Story

According to the report, during a hearing with the Stewards, Ferrari acknowledged the accuracy of the FIA Technical Team's measurements. They attributed the high wear on the skid pads to a combination of the bumpy track surface and the compressed time schedules of the Sprint race weekend. This minimized their time to setup and check the car before the main race. Nevertheless, the onus falls on the team to ensure their car is compliant with the regulations at all times, leading to Leclerc's disqualification.

Mercedes Echoes a Similar Reason

Mercedes-AMG, too, found themselves in hot water over an identical infringement. The Silver Arrows, much like their Maranello rivals, acknowledged the FIA's measurements. They cited similar reasons for the excessive wear - the bumpy track and tight Sprint race weekend schedule. With such a significant breach, the outcome was the same: Hamilton was disqualified from the race results.

Ramifications for the Championship

With both drivers battling for positions in the 2023 F1 championship, these disqualifications could have monumental implications for their final position. Other competitors are set to move up in the race classification, reshuffling the points and possibly the standings in the driver and constructor championships.

Both Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team have been reminded of their right to appeal these decisions. Given the magnitude of the penalties, it won't be a surprise if either or both teams decide to exercise that right.

The decisions by the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines, and evidence. As the dust settles on this tumultuous weekend, the paddock awaits any further developments.

