Double Trouble in Monaco: New Two-Stop Rule to Shake Up F1’s Jewel

When you think of Monaco, you think of glamour, yachts, champagne showers—and let’s be honest—some pretty processional racing. But this year, Formula 1 is spicing things up on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo with a major shake-up: for the first time in modern history, two pit stops will be mandatory during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Yes, you read that right. F1’s slowest, twistiest, most overtaking-averse track is getting a strategic injection straight into its carbon fibre heart. The new rule aims to bring back some unpredictability to a race that’s often decided by Saturday’s qualifying and the occasional misjudged braking zone at Sainte Devote.

Let’s break it down.

Monaco: Where Margin for Error is Zero

The Circuit de Monaco is a 3.337 km slalom through the heart of the Principality, completed 78 times on Sunday. With its iconic tunnel, tight corners, and virtually no run-off zones, it’s a track that demands surgical precision. Power means little here—courage and car control are the currency.

But while the circuit is a favourite among purists and photographers, the racing hasn’t always delivered. In 2024, only six drivers actually pitted under green flag conditions. A red flag at the start allowed teams to meet the “two-compound” tyre rule immediately. The result? A glorified parade. Fans deserved better, and now they might just get it.

Why the Two-Stop Rule?

Under a new tweak to Article 30.5, paragraph m of the sporting regulations, each driver must now use at least two different tyre compounds during the race—and make two pit stops, regardless of weather conditions.

If it’s a dry race, the Hard (C4) and Medium (C5) compounds are mandatory. But even if rain arrives and teams switch to Intermediates or Wets, they must still use three separate tyre sets, one of which can be extreme wet. To support this, Pirelli will provide drivers with an extra set of Full Wet tyres.

Any failure to comply? That’ll earn a 30-second time penalty, or even disqualification. It’s serious business.

What This Means for Strategy

Traditionally, tyre degradation at Monaco is as mild as the Riviera’s spring weather. But with two stops required, teams can no longer coast to the finish. Expect a more dynamic chess game on Sunday, especially if a Safety Car comes out late in the race (which, let’s face it, is almost guaranteed here).

Drivers starting deeper in the field could benefit from clean air and a well-timed undercut. The Soft C6 tyre—which would usually be too fragile for racing stints—might now be a secret weapon for those bold enough to pit late and attack the final laps on fresh rubber.

A Historic Venue Ready for Change

This isn’t just any race. Monaco is the crown jewel of Formula 1, part of the legendary Triple Crown alongside Le Mans and Indy 500. First held in 1929, it’s steeped in prestige and pageantry. The paddock oozes old-school glamour, but this rule change marks a bold new chapter.

To mark the occasion, podium finishers will don a limited-edition Pirelli cap designed by Denis Dekovic in Monegasque red and white—yes, the merch is already on sale for fans with good taste and fast fingers.

A Stats-Fuelled Stroll Down Memory Lane

Ayrton Senna remains Monaco’s undisputed king, with six wins and five poles .

McLaren leads the team count with 15 victories , just ahead of Ferrari’s 10.

A staggering 45.7% of winners have come from pole, and 68.4% from the front row.

But don’t rule out miracles: in 1996, Olivier Panis won from 14th—the stuff of legend.

Surface Changes and Early Weekend Drama?

Nearly half the track has been resurfaced—from Turn 12 to Turn 3. This could spell trouble in early sessions, with graining likely until rubber builds up. Drivers and engineers will be watching closely to see how grip levels evolve as Monaco’s roads transition from taxi route to F1 battleground.

The Verdict

Will the two-stop rule finally make Monaco great again? It just might. With strategy now centre stage and teams forced into more tyre changes, we could finally see some shake-ups beyond the grid order. At the very least, it’s a step towards keeping fans awake through Sunday lunch.

Grab your espresso, your team cap, and maybe even a Monaco-themed podium hat—and buckle up. Because this year, the streets of Monte Carlo are serving strategy with a side of chaos.

