Domenicali touches down for Colombia F1 Grand Prix talks

Nov.1 - Colombia's chances of joining the ever-expanding Formula 1 calendar have been given a major boost.

In September, we reported that the Colombian city of Barranquilla was bidding to become a F1 race host, with mayor Jaime Pumarejo confirming: "Representatives of Formula 1 have already visited the city and they like it".

And now, the local Colombian newspaper El Heraldo reports that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's private jet touched down in Barranquilla at 4.30pm on Monday.

The report said Fernando Alonso's manager Luis Garcia Abad, reportedly working with promoters of the Mexico GP, was travelling with Domenicali.

"It is not yet a reality," said mayor Pumarejo, "but we are in the race and we hope to reach the finish line. We do not want to generate false expectations."

It is believed a race in Colombia may actually be branded the Caribbean GP.

"If it was signed, we could be talking about 2024 or 2025 and hopefully it would be for ten years," the mayor added.

"There are two semi-street circuits identified and approved - a plan A and a plan B. Both are within the metropolitan area."

