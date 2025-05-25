Domenicali Opens Up On African GP Negotiations: Good News For Barcelona?

May 25 – The latest developments regarding Formula 1’s push for a grand prix in Africa could be good news for Barcelona.

Over the last few years, it has been clear that Liberty Media, under F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali’s reign, was keen to race in Africa – the only continent missing from the current world championship.

Three separate projects, in Kyalami, Cape Town (both South Africa) and Rwanda, have been proposed. However, in Monaco this weekend, Domenicali admitted progress with all three has slowed.

“Negotiations are ongoing,” said the Italian, “we are gradually moving forward and working together to find the best solution.

“But when a new opportunity arises, it is important to make sure that it has long-term prospects. We cannot go to a new place without having a guarantee that we will stay there for a long time.”

Domenicali revealed: “We are discussing three venues, but I do not expect any decisions in the short term. We are really interested in holding a grand prix on the African continent, but for now it is a question of finding the right plan.

“Hopefully we will be able to tell you more about this project soon.”

Trouble in Africa could be music to the ears of worried race organisers in Barcelona, as Madrid is taking over the official Spanish GP title from 2026 – the last year in the Circuit de Catalunya’s existing F1 contract.

At the centre of negotiations for a new deal is regional business minister Miquel Samper, who doubles as the president of the Formula 1 circuit in Barcelona.

“The negotiations are going very well, moving forward,” he is quoted as saying by Diario Sport.

“That’s the reality, but it also means absolutely nothing. This type of negotiation, with so many interests and so many circuits currently wanting to host a grand prix, forces us to be very discreet, as was the case when we were able to close the agreement with MotoGP and Dorna.”

Samper concluded by admitting there is “more competition from cities, not just Madrid, that want to host a grand prix”.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: