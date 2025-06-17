Domenicali Hints F1 Staying in Montreal 'For a Long Time'

Jun.17 - Officials in Montreal are reportedly preparing to end the uncertainty about the future of the Canadian GP.

After a troubled 2024 event at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a year of speculation that Formula 1 could axe the historic event followed.

Changes implemented for 2025, however, were a success.

"It was a very, very good week," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed to Le Journal de Montreal.

"Everyone in F1 recognises this huge step forward in the facilities and organisation."

The same newspaper is now reporting that Canadian journalists have been summoned to an event on Tuesday where a new race contract through 2035 is expected to be announced.

Jean-Philippe Paradis, the new president of the race promoter Octane, was coy but optimistic when asked about the event's negotiations with F1.

"I think at some point things will come naturally," he told La Presse Canadienne.

"With this success, I'm sure things will go well."

Domenicali also dropped a big hint that the recent uncertainty about the future of the Canadian GP has now been settled.

"We don't want to lose the passion of racing and F1 fans in Montreal, Quebec, and Canada," said the Italian.

"We thought the organisation could do better, and the improvements that needed to be made were vital. We're very happy with the progress and our week here. Yes, F1 remains in Montreal.

"It's an incredible market that is dear to us. It will stay with us for a long time."

Domenicali added that Canada is an important part of F1's North American strategy.

"The American continent is immense," he said. "We're holding six races there - Miami, Montreal, Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Las Vegas.

"It has to be well organised across the continents, but we really want to lay a solid foundation with Montreal and North America."

