Domenicali Discusses Ferrari's Stability and McLaren's Structure

Jul.26 - Stefano Domenicali has urged Ferrari to avoid rash decisions as pressure continues to swirl around team boss Frederic Vasseur.

Although speculation has suggested Ferrari may soon part ways with Vasseur amid another title-less campaign, recent signs point to his stay - possibly with the team adopting a new leadership model similar to McLaren's.

That model, which has helped power McLaren's resurgence to the front of the grid, sees Andrea Stella as team principal under CEO Zak Brown. It's a structure that has drawn praise from F1 CEO Domenicali, who previously served as Ferrari boss.

"A great lesson," Domenicali told Corriere della Sera at the Spa GP. "Two years ago, McLaren was in the back row in Bahrain - the spending cap eliminated inequality. Making the right choices in building a talented group is what counts.

"The one-man show no longer exists," said the Italian.

"McLaren has found in Andrea Stella - I'm happy and proud of him - and in Zak Brown, the leaders of a team that embodies the spirit of this F1: dynamic, youthful, and cheerful."

When asked directly if that message applied to Ferrari's situation and whether Vasseur should be given more time, Domenicali avoided a direct endorsement - but strongly warned against instability.

"With the right time and resources, results come," he said. "There have been significant changes, and we need to let the wheels turn. Cutting down trees is easy, but if you need shade, you need to be careful.

"Ferrari's top management certainly has the resources to make the right decisions, and they will certainly make them with a view to continuity and the need to have time to put the car they're designing on the track."

One challenge facing the team is the arrival of Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has struggled to match Charles Leclerc so far in 2025, leading to questions about the wisdom of Ferrari's high-profile signing.

"A divine story for F1," Domenicali said of Hamilton's move. "From a sporting standpoint, Leclerc is always ahead of him, but Lewis has to adapt to the car. Money, titles, and stars aren't enough. You have to fight every day.

"That's the extraordinary spirit of F1."

And despite Hamilton now being 40, Domenicali believes the Briton remains motivated.

"He has a huge challenge for himself: to win his eighth world championship, and he'll do everything he can to achieve it," Domenicali said. "I don't think he'll try for any other team after Ferrari."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: