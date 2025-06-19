Does Alonso Support F1 Race in Madrid? Two-time Champion's Thoughts

Jun.19 - Fernando Alonso has made clear he is supportive of Madrid joining the Formula 1 calendar.

Recently, the two-time champion was unveiled as an ambassador for Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, as it clings to its future in F1.

In contrast, Madrid - to debut on the calendar next year - has a long-term contract with Formula 1, and will even take over the official Spanish GP title.

Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, seems to think fellow Spaniard Alonso is not a supporter of the new street race in the Spanish capital.

When told that it seems Alonso may be luke-warm about the Madrid GP, the mayor told El Mundo: "I think it's extraordinarily good that Alonso can race twice a year in Spain.

"If he doesn't think it's a good idea for it to be in Madrid, he'll have to explain why. All Spaniards should be happy that there will be two grands prix in Spain in 2026."

43-year-old Alonso insists, however, that he would be happy if Madrid and Barcelona could co-exist in the future.

"Of course it's great news for Spain to have two grands prix," he said.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm happy to discover a new track in my career, and in Spain, we've already raced at three circuits - Valencia, Madrid, and Barcelona - so I hope it's a good track."

