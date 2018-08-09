ï»¿ Doctors: Lauda was close to death | F1-Fansite.com
Doctors: Lauda was close to death

(L to R): Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal with Niki Lauda (AUT) Mercedes Non-Executive Chairman. Malaysian Grand Prix, Saturday 2nd October 2016. Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Aug.9 - Niki Lauda should be able to return to his "normal life".

That is the view of the doctors who are treating him in intensive care at a Vienna hospital.

The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman recently had a lung transplant, and the doctors told Osterreich newspaper that Lauda, 69, was close to death.

But now they are "very, very" happy with his progress in hospital.

Doctor Rainer Oberbauer told Bild newspaper that the transplanted kidney donated by Lauda's wife Birgid ten years ago had also failed.

"Fortunately we were able to restore function," he said.

As for the new lung, surgeon Walter Klepetko commented: "If the course continues to be positive, the patient can return to his normal life."

Another doctor, Christian Hengstenberg, said: "The patient will certainly need intensive care for some time, but after that it can be less intensive."

2 thoughts on "Doctors: Lauda was close to death

  1. peter and Patricia Lovelll

    Sorry to hear you have been ill, wishing you a speedy recovery, and hopefully seeing you at the circuits soon.

    Reply
  2. Gavin stacey

    Get well soon Niki, we all miss seeing you on the show. Novomaticâ€™s stock must be tumbling too now your hat isnâ€™t on TV!

    Reply

