Discover the Secrets Behind Massa’s Top Restaurants in Brazil

Feb.3 - Felipe Massa is the proud owner of two successful, upper-tier restaurants in his native Sao Paulo.

Today, the retired Formula 1 driver, 43, is best known for his days with Ferrari, whilst continuing to pursue F1 authorities over the controversial 'crashgate' episode that arguably cost him the 2008 world championship.

Massa still races in Brazilian stock car racing, but most fans are not aware that he is also a restaurateur.

Correspondents for the Dutch magazine Formule 1 visited the 11-time grand prix winner at his latest acquisition - a Chinese restaurant called Song Qi.

On the menu are gourmet dishes like steamed scallops and lacquered duck - the house specialty. The publication says F1 drivers including Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas have already dined there.

"There is a Japanese restaurant on every street corner these days," Massa said, "but strangely enough there was no good Chinese restaurant. We jumped into that gap.

"The prices are not very high, but we are in the higher segment. Our Brazilian chefs also went to Europe for two months for training. We want to offer our guests a special experience."

Massa admits his competitiveness as a racing driver easily crossed over into the world of entrepreneurialism.

"You want to be the best," he said. "In a way, it's like top sport. In fact, running a top restaurant is like working in a Formula 1 team.

"Everything has to be top quality - the products, but also the people. Everyone has to work well together, from the buyers to the people in the service, behind the bar and in the kitchen. And the timing has to be optimal. Just like in Formula 1, it's all about details.

"If one cog isn't working, everything can go wrong."

Massa's other restaurant is Beefbar - marketed as the 'Best beef restaurant in Brazil'.

