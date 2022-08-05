De Vries is 'flattered' by latest Williams F1 team rumours

Aug.5 - Nyck de Vries says he is "flattered" that his name is being linked with the Williams race cockpit for 2023.

It was rumoured that Alpine would 'loan' Oscar Piastri to Williams for the next two years, as the team privately acknowledges the need to move on from Nicholas Latifi.

Dutchman de Vries, the reigning Formula E champion for Mercedes, drove the Williams in Friday practice at Barcelona recently, as Toto Wolff admitted Mercedes may need to "let him go" for 2023.

"Obviously everyone shares that dream and goal," de Vries told total-motorsport.com when asked about the rumours of a Formula 1 seat for next year.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't want to go to F1. But I am also happy with what I'm doing. Ultimately it's out of my control so time will tell what will come.

"I can only do a good job on the track. I'm flattered my name is around and we'll see."

