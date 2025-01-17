De Vries' Fall From F1 Grace: Marko's Costliest Mistake Yet

Jan.17 - Dr Helmut Marko admits signing up Nyck de Vries was his "biggest mistake" in charge of Red Bull's Formula 1 driver program.

Other former Red Bull-promised F1 drivers - notably Scott Speed, Jaime Alguersuari, Daniil Kvyat and others - also failed to live up to their initial promise.

But Marko says the failure of the de Vries experiment, when the Dutchman impressed so much in his one-off substitute race for Williams in 2022 that it led to a full-time AlphaTauri seat for 2023, is on another level.

After ten grands prix, the now 29-year-old de Vries was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

"My biggest mistake? There's no doubt about it, that's Nyck de Vries," Marko, 81, told Italy's Autosprint.

"He did very well on his debut for Williams in Monza," said the Austrian. "But once he was at AlphaTauri, he didn't make any progress.

"He had an incredible track record," Marko continued. "He was Formula 2 champion and also won the championship in Formula E. But with us, the stopwatch said that Nyck was the wrong choice.

"And in an attempt to go faster, he just made mistakes."

Last year, de Vries returned to Formula E and also competed in the top hypercar class with Toyota in WEC.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: