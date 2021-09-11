De Vries denies he already signed F1 contract for next year

Sep.11 - Nyck de Vries has dismissed as "nonsense" claims that he has already signed a contract with a Formula 1 team for 2022.

Some were surprised when Mercedes-powered Williams announced that it has inked a 2022 deal with the Red Bull-backed Alex Albon.

Most expected Toto Wolff's influence to overrule the deal in favour of Dutchman de Vries, who is Mercedes' newly-crowned Formula E champion.

"I understand why Williams chose Alex," de Vries told De Telegraaf newspaper at Monza.

"He has more experience in Formula 1, so I understand why they chose that solution."

De Vries remains linked with Alfa Romeo, whose boss Frederic Vasseur knows the 26-year-old well from his earlier career in the junior categories.

"But I think that with the situation with Mercedes, it's not an easy one," Vasseur, who runs the Alfa Romeo-named Sauber team, admitted at Monza.

It is now rumoured that de Vries might actually be in talks with Mercedes-linked Aston Martin, whose contract with Sebastian Vettel is yet to be confirmed for 2022.

"I'm getting many messages and of course I'm flattered that my name is being mentioned," de Vries said.

"It's also nice to hear someone like Toto Wolff talk about me. But I'm also very grateful for the work I'm doing now."

So when asked if he has signed a deal to race in Formula 1 next year, de Vries insisted: "I really have no idea where those kinds of stories come from.

"They're all nonsense."

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: