De la Rosa says Alonso return can add his third F1 title

Jan.11 - Fernando Alonso can add a third title to his tally on his return to Formula 1.
That is the view of Pedro de la Rosa, a fellow Spaniard who worked with Alonso at both McLaren and Ferrari.
After a two-year sabbatical, 39-year-old Alonso is now returning to F1 with Alpine in 2021.
"Fernando loves Formula 1," de la Rosa told Movistar.
"The last few years he spent outside of Formula 1 taught him to appreciate the sport, so his return is generally very positive both for him as well as for Formula 1."
De la Rosa, 49, said news of Alonso's return has fired up a new wave of excitement in Spain.
"He can win another world title and that has caused a lot of excitement," he said. "Everything was a bit sad before his return.
"The people didn't care about Formula 1, because there wasn't a Spaniard who could win."
Oh how I laughed when I read this.
As Del boy said , No way Pedro..............but it will be fun watching him try
Never in a Renault or whatever you want to call it The only chance he has of another title is in a Merc and that ain't never gonna happen because Hamilton would throw all his toys out the pram. He couldn't put up with a really competitive teammate
The only thing worse than publishing this drivel is that we spend time reading it. I'm sure that SAI is thrilled that Spaniards don't think he can win.