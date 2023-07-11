Ricciardo Returns to Scuderia AlphaTauri: A Match Made in F1 Heaven

Jul.12 - In an exciting announcement, Scuderia AlphaTauri has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo will be joining their team on loan from Oracle Red Bull Racing for the remainder of the Formula 1 season, starting from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The news was met with great enthusiasm from Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri's Team Principal, who expressed his delight in welcoming Daniel back to the team.

Tost praised Ricciardo's undeniable driving skills and highlighted the seamless integration that is expected due to his familiarity with many team members. Additionally, Tost emphasized the team's anticipation of benefiting from Ricciardo's extensive experience, given his impressive track record as an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner.

Tost also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Nyck, who made valuable contributions during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri, and extended his best wishes for Nyck's future endeavors. In response, Daniel Ricciardo expressed his excitement, stating that he is thrilled to be back on track with the Red Bull family

