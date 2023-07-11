Ricciardo Returns to Scuderia AlphaTauri: A Match Made in F1 Heaven
Jul.12 - In an exciting announcement, Scuderia AlphaTauri has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo will be joining their team on loan from Oracle Red Bull Racing for the remainder of the Formula 1 season, starting from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. The news was met with great enthusiasm from Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri's Team Principal, who expressed his delight in welcoming Daniel back to the team.
Tost praised Ricciardo's undeniable driving skills and highlighted the seamless integration that is expected due to his familiarity with many team members. Additionally, Tost emphasized the team's anticipation of benefiting from Ricciardo's extensive experience, given his impressive track record as an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner.
Tost also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Nyck, who made valuable contributions during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri, and extended his best wishes for Nyck's future endeavors. In response, Daniel Ricciardo expressed his excitement, stating that he is thrilled to be back on track with the Red Bull family
That should keep Checo on his toes, smart move by the Doc
& Yuki
I was prepared for an in-season change but didn't expect that to happen before the summer break.
Nevertheless, Ricciardo for the remaining season is an unsurprising choice.
However, hopefully, he'd only be a stop-gap choice with Lawson becoming a full-time driver for next season, as otherwise, not much point in having a driver program anymore.
Not really any surprises there. Nyck had not been putting runs on the board, so time to change to a more experienced Ricciardo. I hope, for Daniel's sake, that he can regain his enthusiasm on the track and at least get some points for the team. The car hasn't been competitive up to now, although with his experience hopefully Daniel can improve the car.
I share your hopes, smokey, but the AT might wreck RIC forever.
Will those of you who wrote that RIC was only re-hired by RB to attract a toothpaste sponsor please raise your hand?
That'll be me, me,me,me then....! with the strapline "Only winners use Colgate" and "The winning smile" They did say they would have new sponsors...! Watch this space
LMAO at the time. Referring more to the posters who said he was only an 'ambassador' for RB and would never race again. We'll have to measure his smile after a couple of races battling the Haas boys at the back. RealLemon squeezy juice might be a better choice for sponsor. We'll see.