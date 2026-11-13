Damon Hill Fires Back at Billionaire's F1 Museum Jibe

Andrew Forrest wants to build Formula 1 a museum - limestone walls, lights, the lot - and challenge it to a straight fight with his new Formula E team instead. Damon Hill had a one-line reply that said it all.

What Did the Mining Billionaire Say About F1?

1996 world champion Damon Hill has hit back at Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest, who claims F1's time is running out and the sport belongs in a museum.

Forrest made the provocative comments at the launch of his new Fortescue Zero Racing Formula E team, challenging Formula 1 to a direct contest with the electric championship.

"I think Formula 1 has a place," he said. "It should have a very large building with Formula 1 at the front of it, made out of limestone, with lights on it, and it should be a museum."

Forrest believes younger generations will increasingly favour Formula E because of its technology and environmental credentials.

Why Does Forrest Think Formula E Can Beat F1?

"Formula 1 are fantastic but their time is ticking past them," he declared.

The Australian billionaire pointed to Formula E's new Gen4 car, which is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in around 1.8 seconds, significantly quicker than an F1 car.

"I want to see Formula 1 go head to head with Formula E," Forrest said. "Let's just put it to the test. I don't care if we come first or second."

How Did Damon Hill Respond?

But Hill was unimpressed by the suggestion.

"When Formula E can beat an F1 car over a full Grand Prix distance, yes," he responded on X.

What's the Williams Connection to Forrest's New Team?

Former Williams boss Claire Williams serves as an ambassador to Forrest's new team, which was formed following the acquisition of Penske Autosport.

Fast Facts: Forrest's F1 vs Formula E Jibe Who said it Billionaire Andrew Forrest His new team Fortescue Zero Racing (Formula E) Gen4 claim 0-100kph in about 1.8 seconds Hill's reply "When Formula E can beat an F1 car over a full GP" Team ambassador Former Williams boss Claire Williams

Related: Verstappen Slams Ex-Drivers After Damon Hill's 2026 U-Turn

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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