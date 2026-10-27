Dakar Relocation Raises Fresh Questions Over F1's Gulf Finale

The confirmed relocation of the 2027 Dakar Rally from Saudi Arabia has put fresh attention on Formula 1's determination to finish its season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Dakar Rally Leaves Saudi Arabia Amid Regional Security Concerns

The FIA and Dakar organiser ASO have confirmed that January's rally will leave Saudi Arabia because of "recent developments in the region", although it is expected to return in 2028.

F1's Qatar and Abu Dhabi Races Face Fresh Uncertainty

For Formula 1, any late change would now have major sporting consequences.

Blick veteran Roger Benoit noted that if the remaining Middle East races were abandoned and Imola used as the emergency finale, Kimi Antonelli could effectively already have secured the championship.

"If, for security reasons in the Middle East, the Italian emergency option has to be chosen, Kimi would officially be world champion since Sunday!" he wrote.

The consequences would be even greater for Formula 2, whose only two remaining rounds are currently scheduled for Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Qatar and UAE Continue Motorsport Events Despite Regional Tensions

However, the situations are not identical.

Saudi Arabia has recently been directly affected by regional security disruption, including Houthi attacks that have already forced changes to several international sporting events.

Qatar and the UAE, meanwhile, are still proceeding with major international motorsport events.

The Qatar International Baja is scheduled for October 28-31 at Lusail, while the Dubai International Baja follows from November 5-8.

Those events are therefore likely to provide an important indication of whether international motorsport can continue operating normally in the two countries before Formula 1 arrives.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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