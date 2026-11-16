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Daily Mail boycotts final three races after McEvoy ban

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Daily Mail boycotts final three races after McEvoy ban
Leopold 2 min read
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The Daily Mail has walked away from Formula 1 for the rest of the season after the FIA pulled Jonathan McEvoy's pass, and the row over press freedom is growing.

The Daily Mail has announced a boycott of Formula 1 for the remainder of 2026 after the FIA banned its veteran correspondent Jonathan McEvoy for criticising Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The newspaper confirmed it will not report on races at the final three Grands Prix, following the withdrawal of McEvoy's accreditation last week.

McEvoy, who has covered nearly 400 races over 21 years, was punished after describing Leclerc as a "sneaky little b*stard" in an opinion column about his controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton in Mexico.

The ban has now drawn condemnation from leading journalism organisations.

"Using it to punish a correspondent for what he writes is an abuse of that power," said Society of Editors chief executive Dawn Alford.

"It sets a precedent that should concern every journalist covering Formula 1 and anyone who cares about independent sports reporting."

McEvoy has raised questions about whether Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur influenced the decision, although there is no evidence that Vasseur requested the ban.

The journalist also revealed a previous confrontation with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"He once tried to get me banned from the paddock for life when I asked him a question at the inaugural Las Vegas GP," McEvoy claimed.

"He resented my contribution to the press conference and asked Ben Sulayem to stop me from ever attending another race in my life."

McEvoy questioned whether Wolff could have influenced the latest decision, referring to his relationship with Vasseur.

"Is this temporary excommunication his revenge?" he wrote.

"He may not get on as well these days with Vasseur, but they may have rejoined over a mutual enemy (me)."

Fast Facts: The Daily Mail boycott
JournalistJonathan McEvoy
Time covering F1Nearly 400 races over 21 years
Races affectedFinal three Grands Prix of 2026
TriggerColumn about Charles Leclerc
ReactionSociety of Editors condemns the ban

Related: FIA Bans Daily Mail Reporter After Leclerc Column?

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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