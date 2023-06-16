Countdown to the finish Line: Hamilton's F1 deal saga still continues
Jun.16 - Lewis Hamilton has hit back at boss Toto Wolff's claims that signatures on a 2024 contract extension may be just "days" away.
Mercedes chief Wolff had even hinted that the long-delayed deal could be signed and sealed prior to the Canadian GP on Sunday.
"I don't really have a huge amount to say on the contractual side of things," Hamilton, 38, said in Montreal. "It'll get done when it's done.
"If that's next week, if that's in a month's time, as long as it gets done I'm not really bothered."
The seven time world champion did, however, hint that Wolff's claims that the pair would get together for contract talks whilst they were both in New York earlier this week may be true.
"I've seen Toto, we've talked several times, we have a great relationship but there's nothing else to say at the moment," said Hamilton.
He said some "progress" has been made.
"Yeah, but nothing else new to really add to it."
Some believe the impasse is simply about money, while there are also rumours that the main stumbling blocks are allowances in the new deal for Hamilton's diversity projects such as Mission 44.
"I think we already covered a lot of that already in the previous contract," said Hamilton.
Wake up shoddypost where's the hate?
I don't care an awful lot because his continuation has effectively been certain for a little while anyway, or at least I haven't had any doubts at any point - only a formality that'll become official eventually.
Playing ducks and drakes.
Boring!
Ach zo! It's not that The Dame wants a five-year deal, but she wants to push her woke agenda further into F1.
Haven't we had enough of these ridiculous political interventions already? If Dame Lucille get's her way, all the woke-ness with choke the enjoyment out of this most exciting of sports (after the WRC).
Let's keep Formula One true to it's intended purpose - driving fabulously fast cars at great speed around challenging courses in front of throngs of screaming fans. It has been a-political for most of it's storied History - let's keep it that way.
My Canadian friend (from BC?), I agree with you wholeheartedly with your comments about Louise. She is just doing her best to push her political agenda for the QWERTYGBT people and the impoverished. To show his commitment she will donate 60% of her income to those worthy causes!
BTW, I notice that the the "E" and "R" are beside each other on the keyboard. Should you have hit the "E" rather than the "R", to make it the WEC? Rallying is super spectacular, however, the main disadvantage is that rallying is held in remote locations, so we rarely get to see the cars doing their bit ~ only short clips occasionally when someone has an incident. Sad but true.