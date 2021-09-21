Coulthard thinks Tsunoda's F1 career will end next season

Sep.21 - Former F1 driver David Coulthard has issued a scathing prediction about the future of Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

Backed by Honda and lauded by Red Bull as he entered Formula 1 with AlphaTauri this year, the diminutive 21-year-old has often been erratic on track.

Recently, he admitted he was "surprised" to have been retained by the junior Red Bull team for 2022, because "I kept crashing and cost the team a lot of money".

To Coulthard, a highly experienced grand prix winner who is now a respected broadcaster, Tsunoda's comments are a clear red flag.

"What planet is he from?" the Scot is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I think he should pack his bags and go home, because those are not the words of a racer.

"If I was him, I would book a plane ticket now and get it fairly cheap, because he won't be in Formula 1 at the end of 2022," Coulthard, 50, added.

