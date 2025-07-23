Could the FIA Charge Bigger Fees to Teams for Protests and Appeals?

Jul.23 - Moves are underway in Formula 1 to potentially introduce new fees for investigations and raise the cost of protests, appeals and reviews.

The development follows recent tensions between Red Bull and McLaren, with the latter reportedly upset by suggestions from Red Bull that McLaren had engaged in technical cheating - including claims of "water in tyres."

"There's a proper way to protest a team at the end of the race, and you have to make it formal, disclose where it comes from, you have to put some money down," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said at the time.

The topic was discussed during the July 22 meeting of the F1 Commission in London, held at Formula One Management's headquarters.

"It was agreed that the deposit fees for protests, appeals and right of reviews should be evaluated with a view to those fees being adjusted," the FIA stated. "The introduction of a fee for investigations was also discussed."

Meanwhile, the Commission also heard an update on the sport's commercial growth, amid reports that Apple is offering $150 million per year to take over US broadcasting rights from ESPN.

Formula One Management noted the global fanbase has reached 827 million, with an 11 percent increase in US fans to 52 million year-on-year.

"The fans following Formula 1 continue to get younger, with 43 percent of the total fan base being under 35 years and 42 percent of the fans are female," the FIA statement read.

"Alongside this there has been significant growth in social media platforms with a combined following of 106 million compared to 18 million in 2018 and positive increases in TV audiences for the 2025 season so far.

"The positive impact of the F1 movie was highlighted showing the success of the first few weeks following release and the contribution this project will create to bring new fans into the sport.

"Commercial momentum was also presented highlighting the new partners that have joined Formula 1 across a range of areas in 2025 and renewals of existing and long-term partners, including several race promotion contracts.

"The importance of achieving long-term sustainability of the sport was discussed and agreed by all stakeholders."

