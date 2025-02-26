Could Susie Wolff's Candidacy for FIA President Redefine Motorsport Leadership?

Feb.26 - Toto Wolff's wife Susie may be shaping up to become the next FIA president.

At the end of 2023, the current highly controversial president Mohammed Ben Sulayem launched an investigation about a potential conflict of interest involving Mercedes boss Toto and Susie, boss of the F1-affiliated female-only 'F1 Academy'.

Following a loud backlash in the F1 paddock, the investigation was dropped, with Susie calling it "misogynistic" and filing a criminal complaint for the accusations.

According to the Italian magazine Autosprint, the saga between Ben Sulayem and the Wolffs could actually be related to Susie's rumoured interest in running against the current FIA president in the elections late this year.

The article suggests that the investigation into the Wolffs was a 'hidden message'.

"As questionable as Ben Sulayem's actions are, every move he has made up to now has made sense," correspondent Stefano Tamburini said.

"Even ones that seemed completely illogical, such as the opening and rapid closure of an investigation for conflict of interest against Susie Stoddart, head of the Formula One Group's all-female F1 Academy, and her husband Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal.

"In reality, it was a way of letting people know that he was aware of the possible launch of Mrs Wolff in a presidential election race," he explained in the latest edition of Autosprint.

The next FIA presidential elections are scheduled to take place in December, and under FIA rules, Ben Sulayem is eligible to run for re-election for up to two additional four-year terms.

A few months ago, Ben Sulayem insisted he has no problem if others wanted to run against him.

"Honestly, 100 percent," he said. "I would be more than happy. It's democracy all of the time, not some of the time."

