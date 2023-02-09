Could Schumacher replace Hamilton at Mercedes in next year?

Feb.9 - Mick Schumacher could find himself in arguably the best cockpit on the Formula 1 grid as early as 2024.

That is the view of the 23-year-old German's uncle Ralf Schumacher, who also weighed into Mick's career at Haas - especially when the relationship between the young driver and Gunther Steiner publicly broke down last year.

According to Steiner at the time, Ralf wanted to "cause a public fight".

"I'm not interested in answering that because I'm not a self-promoter," Steiner insisted. "My decision was certainly not influenced by Ralf's behaviour."

Haas' decision to oust Schumacher and replace him with German veteran Nico Hulkenberg left Mick without a race seat.

In 2023, Schumacher will be Mercedes' official reserve driver - and also double up as the on-site backup for McLaren regulars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"I will give my all in this very competitive and professional environment and will be at all the races in the coming season," Mick said recently.

"I want to position myself in such a way that I will be back on the grid in 2024."

And according to six-time grand prix winner Ralf, that could even involve young Mick replacing seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"Let's assume George Russell is faster than Lewis Hamilton again," Ralf told Auto Bild. "Will Lewis then continue at all?

"It will be exciting to find out," Schumacher, 47, added.

