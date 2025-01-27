Could Sauber's Future Include Drugovich? Here's What We Know
Jan.27 - Felipe Drugovich's chances of racing in Formula 1 this year may just have doubled.
Since winning the F2 title in 2022, the 24-year-old Brazilian has failed to make the step up to Formula 1 - instead serving merely as Aston Martin's reserve.
New Red Bull driver Liam Lawson told the Pitstop podcast last week: "If anybody is deserving a seat right now, it's Drugovich.
"His free practice in Abu Dhabi (in 2023) was quicker than (Lance) Stroll," he added. "Then last year I think he was quicker than Fernando (Alonso)."
The Swiss newspaper Blick now reports that, although Aston Martin uses Mercedes engines, Drugovich might also be on standby for Ferrari-powered Sauber this year in the event the Swiss team needs a substitute driver.
"The decision would be made between two drivers," highly respected journalist Roger Benoit wrote. "Felipe Drugovich, who has been hoping for a chance at Aston Martin for three years, or Antonio Giovinazzi, who Ferrari is letting travel around the world as a replacement."
Lawson's word don't matter, & literally zero chance anymore or otherwise, he would've received a full-time offer immediately after winning he F2 championship, but not this long afterwards anymore.
Teams simply weren't interested in him at the time, so thinking they'd suddenly want him is unrealistic & pointless.
Both Pourchaire & Maloney may have left Sauber, but Audi will find another reserve driver roster among drivers who aren't presently involved with any other F1 teams.
Specifically regarding Audi, they're clearly set with Hulkenberg & Bortoleto as full-time drivers for the long-term.
