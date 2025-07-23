Could Mekies Be the Key to Verstappen's Future at Red Bull?

Jul.23 - Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull's shock leadership shake-up has significantly improved the chances of Max Verstappen staying with the team beyond 2025.

Speaking on Sky Deutschland's Backstage Boxengasse, Schumacher praised Red Bull's new direction following Christian Horner's abrupt sacking and the installation of Laurent Mekies as team principal.

"Red Bull made a brilliant move putting Mekies in charge," said Schumacher. "It brought something to the team. In a short time, the mood changed a lot, the approach became completely different."

Schumacher has been one of Horner's most vocal critics throughout the team's recent internal turbulence, which coincided with growing speculation Verstappen could jump ship to Mercedes.

But he now sees a 180-degree shift.

"I think the summer break will be used to weigh the options: is it Red Bull, or is Mercedes the better option under the new regulations? Max, his father, and his manager will sit down in classic style and decide."

He also suggested that with Horner gone, Red Bull may finally be able to recruit high-level technical staff who had previously avoided working under the former boss.

"That was a problem before. With Horner at the helm, a number of established Formula 1 names didn't want to participate," Schumacher said.

He believes Verstappen could be persuaded to stay if Red Bull can demonstrate a clear technical plan for 2026.

"If there's a list that can be presented to Max - 'this is where we're going, it'll take a year' - then I can definitely see him staying. It's like Alonso with the Newey-Honda project."

The former Williams driver also pointed out that Verstappen has never raced for another F1 team and remains emotionally tied to Red Bull.

"He owes everything to Red Bull. If everything is good here, why leave?"

Meanwhile, rumours continue to swirl about Mercedes, with Verstappen allegedly meeting Toto Wolff during the summer and George Russell potentially making way.

"I can't see Russell being Max's first choice as a teammate," Schumacher added.

Russell, however, shrugged off the speculation: "I have thick skin, and quite honestly, I don't care what's written or what rumours are being spread. I prefer to concentrate on my work."

