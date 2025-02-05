Could Lewis Hamilton Truly Improve Ferrari? Todt Weighs In

Feb.5 - Jean Todt is unsure Ferrari will be "better" now that it has seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the wheel.

Todt, also a former FIA president, is perhaps best famous for being team boss at the Maranello based team when F1's other seven time title winner - Michael Schumacher - utterly dominated the sport.

However, the Frenchman says Ferrari was already very well set up with Hamilton's ousted predecessor, Carlos Sainz.

"What does Ferrari lack to win?" Todt, 78, told Italian newspaper La Repubblica. "Very, very little. The team was already very close to it.

"Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz was a great lineup of drivers. Ferrari definitely did not lose because of the drivers."

Todt admits that Hamilton's talent and experience is still good news for the iconic team.

"Obviously, with Hamilton, the lineup will be of the highest level," he continued. "Will it be better than the previous one? I have no idea. We'll have to see how good the car is."

What Todt is sure about is that Leclerc - whose career is managed by his son Nicholas Todt - will not be fazed by 40-year-old Hamilton's arrival.

"I don't think Charles will be affected by Hamilton," he said. "For him, it could be an opportunity to be even more motivated, just like George Russell was at Mercedes."

Hamilton and Leclerc are testing for Pirelli with Ferrari's 2024 car in Barcelona this week. Reports suggest Hamilton's fastest lap on Tuesday was a tenth faster than Leclerc's.

It is also believed Ferrari will unveil a livery with a deeper shade of red for 2025.

"At a brand level, Lewis' arrival is certainly good," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a financial conference call this week. "He will be a great pairing with Leclerc."

