Could Imola Return to F1 Calendar in 2027? Domenicali Answers
Jun.12 – Imola could be back on the Formula 1 calendar as soon as 2027.
That’s the view of two highly powerful characters – Italy’s federal sports minister Andrea Abodi, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
With the Madrid street race set to debut in 2026, it’s at the expense of the iconic and popular event at Imola’s Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit – a favourite of the purist fans and drivers
When asked about his disappointment at losing Italy’s second F1 race, minister Abodi told the Italian news agency LaPresse that plans are being hatched behind the scenes for an “alternation” arrangement.
F1 CEO Domenicali, an Imola native, confirmed the news.
“First of all, for 2026, Imola is our first reserve,” he told the Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.
“If for any reason a venue were to fall through, we will return to Imola with our cars and our drivers.
“From 2027, we could envisage a rotation among the classic European tracks,” Domenicali added. “It is an idea that we are evaluating with the interested parties.”
Therefore, he advised both Italian officials and Imola fans not to give up hope.
“It is not a farewell and not even an irreparable defeat,” said Domenicali. “I said from the beginning that it is necessary to respect reality. Those who propose global events have needs that cannot be ignored.
“Having said that, Imola remains in the frame.”
Interviewer Leo Turrini, a well-known Italian F1 insider, finished by asking Domenicali if he is really serious about taking the grand prix circus back to Imola.
“Yes,” answered the 60-year-old Italian. “We will return.”
Any post-2026 return is realistically dependent on bi-annual hosting at the very maximum, i.e., zero chance for annual hosting anymore in all reality, but whether any possible future return would happen for 2027 or later is another matter since not only Spa-Francorchamps & Montmelo (also reliant on bi-annual hosting beyond 2026) but the South Africa, Rwanda, & Thailand prospects affect return chances, not to mention Qiddiya will more likely join alongside Jeddah rather than replace it in 2028 as per the most recent timeline estimation.
Imola may be the first reserve for next season (rather obvious for some time), but should any planned event get forcibly called off with a decent lead time, Imola could be the choice only if the cancelled event were a standalone one or part of a European double-header since European locations can’t be paired with flyaway ones for consecutive weekends due to logistical challenges involved, meaning that if either the Australian, Chinese, Bahrain, Saudi Arabian, US, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, LV, Qatar, or Abu Dhabi GP got called off for whatever reason, Imola couldn’t replace even with a decent lead time because teams use trucks for that circuit & not for any non-European locations.
