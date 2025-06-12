Could Imola Return to F1 Calendar in 2027? Domenicali Answers

Jun.12 – Imola could be back on the Formula 1 calendar as soon as 2027.

That’s the view of two highly powerful characters – Italy’s federal sports minister Andrea Abodi, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

With the Madrid street race set to debut in 2026, it’s at the expense of the iconic and popular event at Imola’s Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit – a favourite of the purist fans and drivers

When asked about his disappointment at losing Italy’s second F1 race, minister Abodi told the Italian news agency LaPresse that plans are being hatched behind the scenes for an “alternation” arrangement.

F1 CEO Domenicali, an Imola native, confirmed the news.

“First of all, for 2026, Imola is our first reserve,” he told the Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino.

“If for any reason a venue were to fall through, we will return to Imola with our cars and our drivers.

“From 2027, we could envisage a rotation among the classic European tracks,” Domenicali added. “It is an idea that we are evaluating with the interested parties.”

Therefore, he advised both Italian officials and Imola fans not to give up hope.

“It is not a farewell and not even an irreparable defeat,” said Domenicali. “I said from the beginning that it is necessary to respect reality. Those who propose global events have needs that cannot be ignored.

“Having said that, Imola remains in the frame.”

Interviewer Leo Turrini, a well-known Italian F1 insider, finished by asking Domenicali if he is really serious about taking the grand prix circus back to Imola.

“Yes,” answered the 60-year-old Italian. “We will return.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: