Correa says FIA did not 'look after' him after Spa crash

Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa says the FIA did not "look after" him as he fought for his own life in the wake of Anthoine Hubert's fatal crash at Spa last year.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian-American told the German broadcaster n-tv that he recalls "the whole accident" until he lost consciousness when he was removed from the car with horror leg injuries.

"I didn't wake up until the next day in the hospital in Belgium," Correa said. "I saw my legs and how badly they were injured and noticed that I was in a lot of pain."

He then underwent emergency surgery to save his life and his leg but claims the "hardest moment was when I found out that Anthoine passed away".





"Everyone went to Monza the day after the accident," Correa added. "I stayed in the hospital and I almost died four days later.

"And there was no FIA or anyone who looked after me.

"The reason I almost died was because of the strong G-forces that you only have in such a serious accident," he continued. "But the doctors in the hospital didn't know what that was because they had never seen anyone who has survived such an impact."

Correa said that he never thought about quitting as a racing driver, "But there were moments in the hospital when my focus was on living and staying alive and then saving the leg".

"Yes, I can return," he insists. "The timing is uncertain, because it is such a complicated injury that so much can happen.

"But even if it takes two years to come back, I will come back. I am very such of that. I miss racing very much, every day," Correa said.

"I can even imagine being in Formula 1 someday, if I do everything that is possible in rehab. Why not? Racing is not like ballet or football - as long as you can apply the gas and the brake, you're good.

"I'm fit from the waist up with no damage, that's the important thing. I have to get my leg good enough, but after that I can drive any car in the world."

Finally, Correa said he is even happy to race again at Spa-Francorchamps, even though some are saying the Eau Rouge section is too dangerous.

"No, they shouldn't change it," he insists. "This corner is legendary, and to be honest, it could have happened in so many other corners as well.

"I love that corner and the track is one of my favourite in the simulator too. I don't know what it will be like if I drive there again in real life, but no, they shouldn't change the circuit."

