A dark cloud has moved above April's running of the Chinese F1 GP.

Over 800 cases of the coronavirus, which has killed 18 people so far, have been detected in China.

As a result, the country is quarantining entire cities and China's automobile federation has even banned "all sports competitions until April".

The federation said the ban is "part of efforts to prevent and control the outbreak" of the deadly and quickly mutating virus.





