F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Copenhagen & Nurburgring eye F1 race deals

F1 News

Copenhagen & Nurburgring eye F1 race deals

Nurburgring
Nurburgring

Jan.3 - Plans for a grand prix in Copenhagen are speeding ahead.

Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports that F1 chief executive Chase Carey is planning to travel to the Danish capital next week to meet with mayor Frank Jensen and other key figures.

"We're not ready to agree yet," race promoter Helge Sander warned.

Meanwhile, German broadcaster SWR is reporting that Carey also wants Germany's place on the F1 calendar to be secure beyond 2018.

Talks with the Nurburgring are reportedly taking place about a 2019 race, after circuit boss Mirco Markfort attended the 2017 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now