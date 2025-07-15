Controversial Radio Rant: Schumacher's Unexpected Call Out to Stroll

Jul.15 - Lance Stroll is once again facing hefty criticism for his behaviour.

Often derided as a long-term 'pay driver', the son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll had a pointed message for his engineer after crossing the chequered flag in P7 at the team's home race at Silverstone.

"I mean it's the worst piece of sh*t I've ever driven in my life, to be honest," the 26-year-old Canadian said on the radio.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher admits the criticism of Stroll is sometimes unfair.

"We're criticised for often being too harsh on him, and that may be true sometimes, because we've seen that you have to be able to drive in difficult conditions, and he basically does that," he told Sky Deutschland.

"It's hard to say how well or how badly he's doing, compared to Fernando Alonso, who's reached a certain age but is still doing a great job," Schumacher added.

When it comes to Stroll's often-grumpy off-track demeanour, however, Schumacher is openly critical.

"I have to say, that statement is very disappointing, and quite honestly, it's a question of upbringing," said the German, whose older brother is the Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

"You have to imagine the external impact," Schumacher added. "The mechanics work day in and day out so that those two can race, and then the boss's son comes along and says that.

"I have to say, that's completely unacceptable - an absolute no-go. It's unspeakable and indicates a poor upbringing. I really don't know what movie he's living in, but it's a shame to ruin his own result like that.

"It was a big celebration at the Aston Martin factory - they set up a big tent in front of the factory. And they are important points for the team, which come with important bonuses for the mechanics and the staff.

"When the person who does the race ruins it like that, you have to say 'sit down, son, and apologise to the team'."

