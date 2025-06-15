Contract Uncertainty for Russell: What’s at Stake in Canada?

Jun.15 - The consistently on-form-in-2025 George Russell may be on pole in Canada, but he still has no contract in his pocket for next year.

However, as he is linked not only with a Mercedes contract extension but also reportedly in contact with Red Bull and Aston Martin, the 27-year-old is confident.

"I know I'll be in Formula 1 next year," Russell told Germany's Sport Bild.

"My goal is to become world champion with Mercedes. And I'm sure Toto Wolff would also like to become world champion with me."

Team boss Wolff, though - who doubles as Russell's manager - is not yet ready to offer a 2026 contract for signing.

"No news," Russell reported in Montreal.

"But I don't let it get to me. Because contracts are often overrated. It's true that if you perform well, you're in a good position. And if you don't, then you're not. That's just how it works."

Russell knows that along with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, he is perhaps the standout driver of 2025 so far.

However, he says no talks with Wolff are taking place yet.

"Now isn't the right time for that," he insisted. "Negotiations would just drain my time and energy."

Some believe Russell has been reassured by Wolff that if there is no place for him at Mercedes next year, another top team will pick him up.

He describes Wolff as "like family to me".

"We've had a close relationship for a long time," Russell said. "And now we're practically neighbours in Monaco. We see each other almost every day when we're at home."

There's really only one logical reason why Wolff hasn't re-signed Russell yet - because he is leaving a wide door open for Max Verstappen.

"Toto should sign him now," 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky Deutschland. "He's his number 1 driver, and his performance this season has been tremendous again.

"Perhaps there are some discussions going on behind the scenes with Verstappen."

Verstappen has a long contract with Red Bull, but the entire Formula 1 paddock is now well aware of the existence of key performance-related exit clauses.

The quadruple world champion may be most nervous about the all-new Red Bull-Ford power unit for 2026.

Christian Horner admits: "It would be naive and almost disrespectful towards Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda, among others, to think that we will set the standard in our first year.

"We've never built an engine so we've never driven a lap with one," the Red Bull team boss told De Telegraaf. "But I'm confident we have the right people on board to deliver."

Horner played down the details of Verstappen's contract.

"For me, relationships are more important than contracts," he said. "If you have to point to a contract, it mainly shows that a relationship does not work.

"There will always be commotion in this paddock around a driver of his stature and talent," Horner added.

Some think Russell is suddenly being so forgiving about his clash with Verstappen in Barcelona because he is open to being paired with the Dutchman next year.

"I don't see why not," Russell said when asked about that. "Ultimately, the top teams always attract the top drivers. It's always been that way.

"But who knows. Drivers are all very loyal to their teams right now, but who knows whether (Charles) Leclerc is forever committed to Ferrari, or (Lando) Norris and (Oscar) Piastri to McLaren.

"Things change."

When asked if he has an update about Russell's contractual situation in Canada, Wolff answered: "No, there is no update.

"George is part of the family, and has been for a long time. Everything is really going as planned."

Former F1 driver Timo Glock thinks the issue could be as simple as Russell trying to squeeze some more money out of his boss. "Perhaps he has changed the numbers on the deal a bit and wants to earn a little more.

"It's a poker game," he added. "On the other hand, Mercedes is keeping its doors open."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: