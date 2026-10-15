Colapinto urges fans to stop attacks hurting his future
In a lengthy Instagram message, Franco Colapinto says fans attacking drivers and Alpine staff are damaging his career. He has already stepped back from social media.
Franco Colapinto has made a direct appeal to his own supporters, warning that attacks on other drivers and Alpine personnel are now harming his Formula 1 career.
"Sometimes we cross the line," the Argentine said in a lengthy Instagram message in Spanish.
"Instead of supporting me, we end up criticising, we end up attacking other drivers, my teammates, my mechanics, my engineers."
"I know you think you're defending me, but you're doing the opposite. You're not helping me or my future."
La Nacion reports that the abuse has intensified since Baku and Singapore.
Colapinto said he has already stepped back from social media because of the situation.
"I need you all to help me stop this," the 23-year-old continued.
"I want you to keep supporting the team, I want you to keep supporting me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for understanding."
Related: Renault admits Alpine F1 project is still losing money
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