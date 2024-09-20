Colapinto Impresses as Audi Considers Young Talent for 2025

Sep.20 - Franco Colapinto insists he has "no idea" if he's becoming a frontrunner to keep his brand new Formula 1 career alive by being signed by Audi-owned Sauber for 2025.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been signed by the Swiss-German collaboration, but Sauber incumbents Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are sounding very nervous when asked if they will complete next year's F1 grid.

"Not really," Bottas said in Singapore when asked if he knows when he'll hear new Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto's decision. "I can't really share much."

As for the Chinese driver Zhou, he sounds resigned to taking his sponsorship to another team next year - to serve as reserve driver.

"If I have to wait (for a comeback)," he said, "it will be a very short, limited time. "I don't want to be a third driver in Formula 1 for the rest of my life."

Earlier, Audi seemed keen on fielding an experienced duo of drivers for 2025. But with Colapinto now impressing so strongly at Williams, while Sauber also seems keen on the Fernando Alonso-linked F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto, young rookies might be back in fashion.

"Yeah, I'm impressed," said triple world champion Max Verstappen when asked about impressive recent results posted by Colapinto, 21, and the even younger new Haas driver for 2025, Oliver Bearman.

"They're doing a good job when they jump in," said the Dutchman. "You can see they're well prepared, and they're just doing a great job. It's nice to see that from rookies.

"Hopefully it opens it up a bit more for future talent to come into the sport."

While the McLaren driver program is open to loaning 19-year-old Bortoleto to Audi from next year, Williams boss James Vowles says he would do the same for Colapinto.

The Argentine needs to vacate his part-time Williams seat for Carlos Sainz at the end of the year, but Colapinto admits his management is in touch with Sauber.

"I have no idea what's going to happen in 2025," Colapinto said. "It's not in my head right now and that's why I have representatives who are working on what I will do in 2025.

"At the moment I am enjoying every second because I have no idea how long this is going to last."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: