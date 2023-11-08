chumacher junior rejects electric shift & eyes endurance racing future

Nov.8 - Mick Schumacher, striving to keep his F1 aspirations alive, has candidly dismissed the idea of switching to Formula E.

The son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher cites a deep-rooted preference for the more traditional aspects of racing. In a frank discussion with TuttoMotori, Schumacher expressed his disinterest in the all-electric series, declaring: "To be honest, no.

"I like combustion engines and the smell of fuel. Unfortunately, Formula E is not the right category for me at the moment."

"For now, I'm really interested in the categories where the engine smells, makes noise and lights up," the axed Haas racer, who kept his Formula 1 career alive as Mercedes' F1 reserve this year, added.

The allure of his father's motorsport eras resonate with Schumacher, who continued: "I love old cars, like V10s and V8s, when the sound comes when starting them. That's what really interests me."

This nostalgia for traditional racing is driving his career decisions, as he considers a future with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, a direction that keeps him in harmony with his racing heritage.

