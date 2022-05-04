China could also have three F1 races according Wolff

May 4 - There is room in Formula 1 for as many as three separate grands prix in China, according to Toto Wolff.

Although the 2023 calendar is at breaking point with an unprecedented 23 races, rumours are afoot that the sport could axe a series of traditional European events to make way for new markets.

"We've been in Shanghai before and couldn't be there the last two years, but this is an important market for us," the Mercedes boss told the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

"I'd like to not only race in Shanghai, I'd also like to race in Beijing," he said. "It's a fantastic market for us as Mercedes, and I believe we should be embedded there with a strong footprint.

"We have three races in the US now and if we can do the same thing in China, that would be great," Wolff added.

