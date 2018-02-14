F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Chase Carey: Fans must accept some changes

F1 News

Chase Carey: Fans must accept some changes

Chase Carey, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Formula One Group and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing talk in the Red Bull Racing garage during previews to the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 23, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

Feb.14 - Chase Carey has hit back at criticism of the changes being made to formula one.

Liberty Media has been slammed in recent days and weeks by some fans who believe the sport's new owners are changing too much.

For instance, the controversial Halo is arriving this year, grid girls have been banned, the long-standing race start time has been tweaked, and more races in the US are planned.

F1 chief executive Carey denies the fans are being ignored.

"The fans are incredibly important to us," he told Sport Bild, "just as Europe - including Gremany - is our base.

"So our motto is: same game, different approach. We want to create a product that includes everything the fans grew up with, but that is not frozen in time. Because if you do not allow change, you cannot grow.

"Bernie Ecclestone said himself in 2016 that he would not buy a ticket to a race. There was a negative spiral and we had to break it," American Carey added.

He sees many positives about F1 at present, including the biggest driving stars.

"Lewis Hamilton is a very special personality," Carey said of the reigning world champion.

"Half of Holland comes to the races to see Max Verstappen, and Ferrari is the brightest light in the sport."

However, he said he hopes there is more "competition and drama" in 2018 compared to last season.

"Last year it was too much of a duel between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton," said Carey.

"I wish that sometimes an underdog would win rather than only the favourites. Can Fernando Alonso win again? Can McLaren attack with Renault? Will Verstappen have more luck than in the first half of 2017?

"They would all be nice scenarios," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now