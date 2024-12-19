Carlos Sainz Drives Home Ferrari's Ultimate Farewell Tribute

Dec.19 - Carlos Sainz may be leaving the team, but he will at least put a Ferrari Formula 1 car in his garage at home.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that the Maranello based team's parting gift to the Williams-bound Spaniard is the 2022 car ( ) with which he won his first career grand prix at Silverstone.

Just days ago, the 30-year-old tested his new car at Ferrari's Fiorano test track, where his famous father and namesake Carlos Sainz senior drove another 2022 model at the same time.

As for Sainz jr's priceless gift, journalist Luigi Perna revealed: "It seems in fact that it was not any part of Sainz's contractual agreements."

Team boss Frederic Vasseur commented: "I spent two beautiful seasons with Carlos and I thank him.

"I know it wasn't easy for him when he found out we wouldn't be renewing his contract, but Carlos remained focused and professional, helping the team fight until the last corner of the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: