Carlos Sainz Discusses Possible Red Bull Reunion with Verstappen

Jul.24 - Carlos Sainz has put himself back on Red Bull's radar, insisting he and Max Verstappen would make a "very strong pairing" as the energy drink team considers options for 2026.

Sainz, who was dropped by Ferrari for 2025 in favour of Lewis Hamilton, ended up at Williams after no front-running seat materialised. But with Yuki Tsunoda underperforming since replacing Liam Lawson at Red Bull just two races into 2025, speculation is growing that the Spaniard could be in line for a surprise return to the team he left nearly a decade ago.

Before he was ousted, Christian Horner indicated that Red Bull was prepared to look outside its own pool of drivers for future lineups.

"Of course, you're always open to what is outside of that," he said. "If we feel the necessity to do so, we would not be afraid to do so again."

When asked about the new speculation, Carlos Sainz responded: "The only thing I could say is I genuinely get on well with Max.

"We had a rivalry in our first year in Formula 1 at Toro Rosso, but it was a relatively healthy rivalry. And now we get on really well," he said on the High Performance podcast.

"So if that's the reason (why Red Bull wouldn't sign him), I don't understand it. I think we would actually be a very strong pairing in Formula 1."

Sainz also revisited the high-pressure environment of his 2015 debut with Verstappen, describing it as "the most intense year of my life."

"We were both trying to beat each other in every FP1, FP2, FP3," he said. "That level of competitiveness, that pressure - it builds you. And I wouldn't change it."

The 30-year-old admits he delayed his Williams decision in hopes of a more competitive offer.

"One of the reasons I took the decision so late was because I was still hopeful that I would have a competitive car for 2025," he said. "I wanted to win again to prove to everyone I still belong here."

Sainz is clear that his ultimate aim remains unchanged.

"Being world champion is my purpose. That's what keeps me going," he said. "Formula 1 is my obsession. I can't stop thinking about it - my data, my setup, what I'll say to my engineer tomorrow. I want it as soon as possible."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: